Tuesday, December 07, 2021 10:55 am
Lane restrictions for northeast roads
The Journal Gazette
Reed Road between Stellhorn Road and Doenges Drive, Stellhorn Road between Manistee and Haffner drives and St. Joe Road between Dean Drive and Canterbury Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday and Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
