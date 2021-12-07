Verbatim: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates the Reconstruction of Burns Boulevard

The following was released on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Today, Director of Public Works Shan Gunawardena joined City Councilman Geoff Paddock and Fairfield Terrace neighborhood association residents, along with the City’s Public Works Division, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Burns Boulevard Reconstruction Project. The approximately $1 million project involved completely reconstructing Burns Boulevard, a chip and seal street with a history of drainage issues.

The new, upgraded street, which runs between Fairfield Avenue and Calhoun Street, now has two 17.5-foot lanes with a 10-foot curbed center median. A 5-foot sidewalk was added to both sides of the street, along with new street lights. Trees were also planted in the center median. As part of the project, the roadway was lowered up to three feet in some areas to change the road profile in order to better accommodate drainage, and new drainage structures were added.

“The Burns Boulevard project is a great example of local government partnering with residents in the Fairfield Terrace neighborhood to make a lasting and meaningful difference,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Our continued commitment to upgrading neighborhoods is critical as we work each day to be the best community possible. We’re headed in the right direction with positive momentum and success as Fort Wayne continues to grow.”

To view a before and after video of the project: https://1drv.ms/v/s!AjipkTRZylnCpXUdbBgI04SiHZwk

The improvements on Burns Boulevard are part of the nearly $28 million invested in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne this construction season. Since 2014, the City has invested more than $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.