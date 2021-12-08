Allen joins other counties in COVID red

Allen County has joined dozens of counites in a rapidly reddening map of COVID-19 spread in Indiana, state health statistics show.

Half of Hoosier counties – 46 – are now in red, the most serious status in a prevalence map released today. All but three northern Indiana counties are now in red.

Red means the number of cases per 100,000 residents in the last week stood at 200 or more and 15% or more of tests for the virus came back positive.

The map is a lagging indicator, showing cases for the seven-day period through Dec. 6.

Earlier this week, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said he expected the county would move from orange to red.

Last week, the county remained in orange, the second highest category, although it missed red only because its positivity rate stood at 14.03%.

Northeast Indiana counties now in red are Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. Adams County is in orange.

Statewide, the number of red counties increased from 18 last week.

