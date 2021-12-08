Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:57 pm
Fort Wayne resident selected as Miss Black Indiana USA 2022
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne resident Sherdell Baker was selected as Miss Black Indiana USA 2022, a statement from the organization said today.
If Baker wins the title of Miss Black USA in August 2022, she plans on furthering her platform of Black men’s mental health, the statement said.
Baker, a student at Hampton University, is studying journalism with an emphasis in marketing.
