I&M expanding smart meter installation

Indiana Michigan Power is expanding the installation of smart meters to gauge electricity usage while sending fewer employees out for readings.

The utility company today announced it will install 57,000 smart meters by Jan. 31 and 195,000 by the end of 2022.

A news release said the smart meters give customers more control over energy use and bills.

The changeover started in the Fort Wayne area in September and since then nearly 30,000 smart meters have been installed.

The company said it will be in direct communication with residents who will receive the new meters and also plans a "robust marketing campaign" that includes social media to educate customers about the benefits the wireless technology allows.

Residential homeowners in Indiana and Michigan can decline a smart meter, the company said, but it will result in a monthly fee. The amount of that charge was not immediately available, but the news release said the fee would vary state to state and "goes toward the costs associated with sending an I&M employee to read the meter."

