Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indianapolis teenager believed to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.

Cabrini Stott, 15, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about Cabrini should call 911 or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.