Verbatim: Faces of the Fort Phase Two – Call for Building Facades

The following was released on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021:

The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, Faces of the Fort Selection Committee are seeking the submission of potential building facades for phase two of the Faces of the Fort Mural Project.

Faces of the Fort is a public art initiative designed to share the faces and stories of the community through large-scale murals strategically located across Fort Wayne. The project seeks to elevate civil rights and social justice stories of community residents; past and present, showcasing their stories and ideas for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Phase one of the Faces of the Fort initiative included murals located in the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest quadrants of the City. Information on the Phase one murals can be found at www.FacesoftheFort.com. Phase two proposes to locate murals in the Downtown area and Northwest quadrant of the city. Subjects for the murals will be selected by the Faces of the Fort Selection Committee based on finalists received as part the call for submissions in 2020. The Public Art Commission will be responsible for all costs in association with the painting and maintenance of the mural but will not pay the building owner for use of the facade.

Criteria for consideration of building facades includes the following:

· The building must be in the Downtown or Northwest Quadrant of the City with a strong emphasis on buildings in and around neighborhoods.

· The building façade must be able to be clearly viewed from a public space or a public right of way.

· The building façade must be at least 10 feet tall and a minimum of 900 square feet in uninterrupted paintable area.

· Ideal mural surfaces include already painted brick masonry, cement, and concrete block masonry that is in "good" condition. Metal siding surfaces and surfaces with walls with doors and windows may be considered but are not preferred. The building façade material cannot be unpainted brick masonry.

· The building owner must agree to allow the mural to be displayed for a minimum of 10 years.

If you own a building in the Downtown area or Northwest quadrant of the City and would like it to be considered for a Faces of the Fort mural please go to www.FacesOfTheFort.com for more information and to fill out a submission form. The deadline for submissions is January 7, 2022. If you have any questions please contact Faces of the Fort Selection Committee Chair, Réna Bradley at RBradley@BridgeofGraceCMC.org.