Wednesday, December 08, 2021 11:16 am

Fort Wayne designated runner-friendly community

The City of Fort Wayne has been designated a ‘Runner Friendly Community’ by the Road Runners Club of America.

To qualify, a community has to meet the program’s criteria, which includes community infrastructure, support and local government support to promote running as a healthy exercise, a statement from the club said.

The designation is reviewed every five years.

 

