Wednesday, December 08, 2021 11:16 am
Fort Wayne designated runner-friendly community
The Journal Gazette
The City of Fort Wayne has been designated a ‘Runner Friendly Community’ by the Road Runners Club of America.
To qualify, a community has to meet the program’s criteria, which includes community infrastructure, support and local government support to promote running as a healthy exercise, a statement from the club said.
The designation is reviewed every five years.
