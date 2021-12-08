Crash leaves pedestrian critical

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a female pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Officers believe the woman walked into the path of an oncoming car along North Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

Police said they found the woman lying on the ground with severe injuries to one of her arms.

She was in serious condition, but later downgraded at a hospital. Police said crossing is not intended in the area where the victim was hit.

The driver and a front-seat passenger in the crash were unhurt and the motorist is cooperating with police.