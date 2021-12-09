Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Gardener Julia Glessner works outside Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory on a chilly Wednesday. Previous Next Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am Shovel ready KATIE FYFE | The Journal Gazette Shovel ready Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Sacrifices won't be forgotten Limits on strip clubs to remain Firefighters closing in on 5% pay raise Positivity rate concerns Holcomb Charge filed in Fremont fatal shooting EACS plans to update fixtures Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment