Campaign may boost Allen County small businesses

Small businesses in east Allen County may get a sales boost in coming weeks from a "Be Local Buy Local" campaign.

The NewAllen Alliance on Thursday said it is collaborating with locally owned businesses in communities it represents to encourage support for local entrepreneurs during the holiday shopping season.

The campaign also includes some general suggestions to spread goodwill, including making a donation to a local non-profit or dropping off a treat to any local medical facility to "thank them for all they do and to acknowledge the extra stress they are all going through," a news release said.

To promote the campaign, several businesses in Grabill, Harlan, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven, and Woodburn will be distributing free reusable shopping bags to customers starting Saturday and through the end of the year.

NewAllen, founded 30 years ago to create a unified voice for seven communities, was designated as an Indiana Regional Stellar Community in 2018.

Funding for the Be Local Buy Local initiative is from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and is being administered by Allen County, a news release said.

The east Allen communities are working to "create a welcoming environment for their small businesses to thrive," said a statement from Kristi Sturtz, the NewAllen Alliance Rural Liaison. "The Be Local-Buy Local initiative is designed to complement this work by marketing these small-town businesses. It is a way to invite the northeast Indiana region into their communities and to promote from within.

