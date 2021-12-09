Rescue Mission building campaign officially ends

More than $20 million was raised to build The Rescue Mission's new facility at East Washington Boulevard and Lafayette street.

Officials today announced the end of The Rescue Mission's largest fundraising project. Area leaders from 1st Source Bank presented a check for $100,000 to mark the end of the campaign.

Fundraising began in 2017, but the global pandemic hindered a full launch of the public phase of the campaign in 2020.

"It’s by the grace of God and the generosity of key partners and the community that we were able to complete the campaign and build the new site. The new facility enables us to serve the community at a higher level and connect more people to life-saving resources," the Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO and Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission, said in a statement.

The Rescue Mission served more than 4,500 meals during the Thanksgiving holiday and continues to provide more than 200 beds each night to people seeking shelter. "The need for financial support is greater than ever as record numbers of people are seeking our services," Coley said. "The building project is complete, but the battle to fight poverty and homelessness has just begun. That is why we are so grateful for community partners like 1st Source Bank."

The Rescue Mission leadership began discussions about a possible move in 2015 when the Riverfront Development plan was announced. "No one told us that we had to move, but we saw the writing on the wall. We also saw a growing need in the community and an opportunity to serve people facing a homeless crisis with more dignity," said Laurie Brumbaugh, Sr. Vice President of The Rescue Mission Foundation.

The Rescue Mission does not receive government funding and relies on gifts from individuals, corporations, and private foundations to cover its operating costs. The Lutheran Foundation contributed $1.5 million to the construction project in 2019. The Lutheran Foundation grant and a gift from an individual donor totaling $2.1 million are the largest gifts received by The Rescue Mission, to date.

The old Rescue Mission facility at 301 W. Superior St. was purchased by the city of Fort Wayne and torn down in May in preparation for the next phase of the Riverfront Development project.

"1st Source recognizes the positive impact that The Rescue Mission has on our community," said Larry Mayers, Business Banking Group Head, and Fort Wayne Region President. "It’s truly an honor to partner with The Rescue Mission ensuring homes for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for the future of our community. At 1st Source, we believe that we are a reflection of the communities we serve and being a good community partner is a core value. It is important to us because we live, work, raise our families and worship here too."