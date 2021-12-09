Thursday, December 09, 2021 10:14 am
Verbatim: December 9: Allen County COVID-19 Update
The following was released on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021:
Fort Wayne (December 9, 2021) – Another 347 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 163 confirmed PCR cases and 184 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 69,454 cases and 887 deaths as of this date.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 31,691 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
