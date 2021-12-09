Library adjusting services in response to COVID-19 cases

The Allen County Public Library is adjusting its services in response to the red designation of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Beginning Monday, the library will adjust how it delivers services, following the protocols outlined by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48, a statement from the library said.

A red designation means positivity rates and community spread of COVID-19 are high.

The adjustment will include reduced business hours at all Allen County Public Library locations and the cancellation of in-person programs.

Allen County libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery, virtual programs, reservations of meeting and study rooms, and virtual reference at all library locations at 260-421-1200.

Masks are not required at Allen County library locations, but the proper wearing of a mask is highly recommended, the statement said.

The adjustment in services will continue until two weeks after Allen County has returned to orange status.