Thursday, December 09, 2021 9:53 am
Library adjusting services in response to COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County Public Library is adjusting its services in response to the red designation of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Beginning Monday, the library will adjust how it delivers services, following the protocols outlined by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48, a statement from the library said.
A red designation means positivity rates and community spread of COVID-19 are high.
The adjustment will include reduced business hours at all Allen County Public Library locations and the cancellation of in-person programs.
Allen County libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery, virtual programs, reservations of meeting and study rooms, and virtual reference at all library locations at 260-421-1200.
Masks are not required at Allen County library locations, but the proper wearing of a mask is highly recommended, the statement said.
The adjustment in services will continue until two weeks after Allen County has returned to orange status.
