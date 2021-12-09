Coroner IDs woman shot in car

A woman found shot inside her car Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Eckart and Euclid streets has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.

Ayania Starr Coker, 20, of Fort Wayne had been taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her male passenger was not hurt.

An autopsy determined Coker’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Coker’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

She is the 44th homicide in Allen County this year, surpassing 2020’s total of 43.