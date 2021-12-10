The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, December 10, 2021 12:51 pm

Wind advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The Journal Gazette

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said. It said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects; tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service urged drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  