Wind advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said. It said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects; tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service urged drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.