Friday, December 10, 2021 12:22 pm
Victims of two fatal crashes identified
The Journal Gazette
The victims in two recent fatal motor vehicle crashes have been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Nikolaos Ilias Drakos, 51, of Fort Wayne, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Knoll Road and Ardmore Avenue on Nov. 16, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Drakos was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival, the statement said. It said he died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 42nd in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County during 2021.
Julie A. Ross, 61, of Fort Wayne, was a pedestrian struck while crossing Coliseum Boulevard, south of Lake Avenue, on Tuesday night, the coroner's office said. It said she was taken to a local hospital, where she remained until her death.
Ross died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries because a of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 43rd in motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year. the statement said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story