Police seek help in finding car involved in burglary

Indiana State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle they believe was involved in a home burglary in Cromwell this morning.

State police at Fort Wayne said troopers were called to the north 1900 block of Noble County Road 900 West about 9 a.m. and obtained security footage showing a suspect vehicle.

They said the vehicle appears to be a black early or mid-2000s model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, with a chrome trim piece along the passenger side and possibly both sides. It has black wheels and cargo roof rails.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the owner of the vehicle, or with other information about the burglary, is asked to contact state police at 260-432-8661, option 8, or the Noble County Sheriff's Department at 260-636-2182.