DeKalb reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 324 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 8,187 cases and 90 deaths.

One hundred ninety-two of the cases were in residents ages 40 and younger, the health department said in a statement.

One of the patients who died was older than 80 and the other was older than 60, the statement said.