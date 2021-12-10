The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, December 10, 2021 11:47 am

DeKalb reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 324 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 8,187 cases and 90 deaths.

One hundred ninety-two of the cases were in residents ages 40 and younger, the health department said in a statement.

One of the patients who died was older than 80 and the other was older than 60, the statement said.

 

 

