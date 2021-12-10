The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, December 10, 2021 9:00 am

Verbatim: Leadership Fort Wayne celebrates 47 grads

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued the following Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Last night, 47 individuals celebrated their graduation from the Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) program. The graduation ceremony, part of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s Holiday Night event, serves as a milestone in the Class of 2021's commitment to servant leadership and community trusteeship.

Wrapping up its 39th year, LFW is an eight-month program that provides an in-depth view of the many facets of the community while developing each participant's leadership skills. By developing these skills, participants are better prepared to positively impact the community and their workplaces.

Highlights of the program include behind-the-scenes tours of local landmarks, presentations by community leaders and leadership development experts, skills assessments, and Community Action Team projects that help local nonprofits solve real-world challenges. LFW participants are also provided the opportunity to gain additional leadership experience serving as intern board members for local nonprofits.

“This class is an amazing group of talented and connected leaders, guided by their heartfelt passion for our community,” said Barry Schrock, director of leadership programs at GFW Inc. “Just as important, it's a group of diverse individuals with fresh perspectives that value inclusion and belonging. Developing community leaders is a critical component of LFW. I am proud of this class that will become the next group of community leaders and ensure a more promising and successful future for Allen County.”

Since 1983, more than 1,400 individuals have graduated from Leadership Fort Wayne. Many of them have gone on to serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office, or own their own businesses.

Members of the Class of 2021 and their sponsoring individuals/organizations are:

 

Anna Belote

LFW Alumni Donors

 

Lanitra Berry

Rob Wallstrom of Vera Bradley

 

Britney Breidenstein

Association of Fundraising Professionals

 

Bree Cannon

Benchmark Human Services

 

Monica Chamberlain

Visiting Nurse

 

Michelle Charles

Parkview Health

 

Dawn Clopton

Premier Bank

 

Lindsey Coleman

Jeanné Wickens of Parkview Health

 

Tony Colón

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

 

Antione Drakeford

Parker Hannifin

 

Erica Dunbar

Lincoln Financial Group

 

Fred Fulkerson

AWS Foundation

 

Lisa D. Givan

Indiana Tech

 

Elizabeth Hoffman

City of New Haven

 

Kevin Hughes

AWS Foundation

 

Megan Keefer

St. Paul's Lutheran School

 

Nicole Keesling

(Self-Sponsored)

 

Stan Klepper

Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority

 

Kassee Lamm

Apex Benefits

 

Chanel Love

Barb Wachtman and Tom Skillman

 

Colin Madden

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

 

Kashina Mapeka

NIPSCO

 

Ethel Massing

Parkview Health

 

Josh Messmann

Hylant

 

Pat Miller

Michelin North America

 

Kevin Morse

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

 

Kyle Newman

First Merchants Bank

 

Colleen O'Leary

Lincoln Financial Group

 

Josh Raines

Beth Goldsmith of Sold by the Gold

 

Dawn Ritchie

City of Fort Wayne

 

Shayla Rivera

Indiana Tech

 

Tim Roy

LFW Alumni Donors

 

Michael Saadeh

City of Fort Wayne

 

Zack Sand

Allen County Government

 

Shalonda (Pinky) Saunders

LFW Alumni Donors

 

Shanelle Sellers

Indiana Michigan Power

 

Meghan Short

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

 

Kristin Smith

3Rivers Federal Credit Union

 

Karen Stahl

Moake Park Group

 

Kourtney Teegardin

Rothberg Law Firm

 

Andy Uhl

TriCore Logic

 

Meg Underwood

Purdue University Fort Wayne

 

Brian VanHall

Ambassador Enterprises

 

Emily Venderley

Purdue University Fort Wayne

 

Clifton Wallace

AWS Foundation

 

Kristen Westby

Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing

 

Reis Yoder

LFW Alumni Donor

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  