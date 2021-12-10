Friday, December 10, 2021 9:00 am
Verbatim: Leadership Fort Wayne celebrates 47 grads
Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued the following Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 –
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Last night, 47 individuals celebrated their graduation from the Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) program. The graduation ceremony, part of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s Holiday Night event, serves as a milestone in the Class of 2021's commitment to servant leadership and community trusteeship.
Wrapping up its 39th year, LFW is an eight-month program that provides an in-depth view of the many facets of the community while developing each participant's leadership skills. By developing these skills, participants are better prepared to positively impact the community and their workplaces.
Highlights of the program include behind-the-scenes tours of local landmarks, presentations by community leaders and leadership development experts, skills assessments, and Community Action Team projects that help local nonprofits solve real-world challenges. LFW participants are also provided the opportunity to gain additional leadership experience serving as intern board members for local nonprofits.
“This class is an amazing group of talented and connected leaders, guided by their heartfelt passion for our community,” said Barry Schrock, director of leadership programs at GFW Inc. “Just as important, it's a group of diverse individuals with fresh perspectives that value inclusion and belonging. Developing community leaders is a critical component of LFW. I am proud of this class that will become the next group of community leaders and ensure a more promising and successful future for Allen County.”
Since 1983, more than 1,400 individuals have graduated from Leadership Fort Wayne. Many of them have gone on to serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office, or own their own businesses.
Members of the Class of 2021 and their sponsoring individuals/organizations are:
Anna Belote
LFW Alumni Donors
Lanitra Berry
Rob Wallstrom of Vera Bradley
Britney Breidenstein
Association of Fundraising Professionals
Bree Cannon
Benchmark Human Services
Monica Chamberlain
Visiting Nurse
Michelle Charles
Parkview Health
Dawn Clopton
Premier Bank
Lindsey Coleman
Jeanné Wickens of Parkview Health
Tony Colón
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
Antione Drakeford
Parker Hannifin
Erica Dunbar
Lincoln Financial Group
Fred Fulkerson
AWS Foundation
Lisa D. Givan
Indiana Tech
Elizabeth Hoffman
City of New Haven
Kevin Hughes
AWS Foundation
Megan Keefer
St. Paul's Lutheran School
Nicole Keesling
(Self-Sponsored)
Stan Klepper
Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority
Kassee Lamm
Apex Benefits
Chanel Love
Barb Wachtman and Tom Skillman
Colin Madden
Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Kashina Mapeka
NIPSCO
Ethel Massing
Parkview Health
Josh Messmann
Hylant
Pat Miller
Michelin North America
Kevin Morse
Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Kyle Newman
First Merchants Bank
Colleen O'Leary
Lincoln Financial Group
Josh Raines
Beth Goldsmith of Sold by the Gold
Dawn Ritchie
City of Fort Wayne
Shayla Rivera
Indiana Tech
Tim Roy
LFW Alumni Donors
Michael Saadeh
City of Fort Wayne
Zack Sand
Allen County Government
Shalonda (Pinky) Saunders
LFW Alumni Donors
Shanelle Sellers
Indiana Michigan Power
Meghan Short
Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Kristin Smith
3Rivers Federal Credit Union
Karen Stahl
Moake Park Group
Kourtney Teegardin
Rothberg Law Firm
Andy Uhl
TriCore Logic
Meg Underwood
Purdue University Fort Wayne
Brian VanHall
Ambassador Enterprises
Emily Venderley
Purdue University Fort Wayne
Clifton Wallace
AWS Foundation
Kristen Westby
Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing
Reis Yoder
LFW Alumni Donor
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story