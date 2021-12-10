Verbatim: Leadership Fort Wayne celebrates 47 grads

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued the following Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Last night, 47 individuals celebrated their graduation from the Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) program. The graduation ceremony, part of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s Holiday Night event, serves as a milestone in the Class of 2021's commitment to servant leadership and community trusteeship.

Wrapping up its 39th year, LFW is an eight-month program that provides an in-depth view of the many facets of the community while developing each participant's leadership skills. By developing these skills, participants are better prepared to positively impact the community and their workplaces.

Highlights of the program include behind-the-scenes tours of local landmarks, presentations by community leaders and leadership development experts, skills assessments, and Community Action Team projects that help local nonprofits solve real-world challenges. LFW participants are also provided the opportunity to gain additional leadership experience serving as intern board members for local nonprofits.

“This class is an amazing group of talented and connected leaders, guided by their heartfelt passion for our community,” said Barry Schrock, director of leadership programs at GFW Inc. “Just as important, it's a group of diverse individuals with fresh perspectives that value inclusion and belonging. Developing community leaders is a critical component of LFW. I am proud of this class that will become the next group of community leaders and ensure a more promising and successful future for Allen County.”

Since 1983, more than 1,400 individuals have graduated from Leadership Fort Wayne. Many of them have gone on to serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office, or own their own businesses.

Members of the Class of 2021 and their sponsoring individuals/organizations are:

