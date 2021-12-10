Silver Alert issued for Scottsburg man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old Scottsburg man missing since Thursday, state police said.

Zachary Curley is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown canvas coat with gray trim, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Curley is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.