Syracuse man arrested, suspected of burglary after chase

A Syracuse man is in the Noble County jail on suspicion of burglary after leading law enforcement on a lengthy vehicle pursuit.

The Noble County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 1900 block of north County Road 900 West about 9 a.m. today. Two teenagers who were home alone reported someone had kicked in their front door and was still in the house.

Officers arrived in about five minutes, but the two suspects had already left. After ensuring the teens were safe, the officers reviewed home security camera footage and alerted area police agencies to be on the lookout for a black early 2000's Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.

Within two hours, a Ligonier Police Department officer reported locating the suspect vehicle, a black 2001 GMC Yukon, at a residence on Robinhood Road near Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County, the news release said.

Before officers could make contact, a white male matching the burglary suspect description drove away from the residence. When troopers attempted to pull him over, the suspect sped off, initiating a 30-minute vehicle pursuit around the northeast corner of Kosciusko County and western Noble County.

Officers from multiple agencies, including Indiana state troopers from the Fort Wayne and Bremen posts, Noble and Kosciusko County sheriff's departments, Ligonier and Syracuse police departments were involved in the pursuit.

They coordinated and managed to safely bring the pursuit to an end on East Hatchery Road near Eagle Trail, at the southwest area of Lake Wawasee, the release said.

The suspect was identified as Brad Lee Niles Jr., 37, of Syracuse. He was alone in the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.

Niles was taken into custody and booked on several preliminary charges, including residential burglary, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and larceny/theft – all felonies.

He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Elkhart County for theft related charges.

At the time of the news release, the white adult female suspect involved in the burglary remained at large. Troopers were working to identify and locate her this evening.