Michael Nesmith of Monkees dead at 78

LOS ANGELES – Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band the Monkees, has died at 78.

Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his home near California's Central Coast, his family said in a statement.

Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when “The Monkees” television debut turned him and fellow band members Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and David Jones into overnight rock stars.

Dolenz, the last surviving member of the band who completed a farewell tour with Nesmith last month, said on Instagram that he'd lost a dear friend and partner.

“I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick,” Dolenz said. “I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.”

After the group broke up in 1970, Nesmith moved on to a long and creative career, not only as a musician but as a writer, producer and director of films, author of several books, and creator of a music video format that led to the creation of MTV.

Nesmith was running “hoot nights” at the popular West Hollywood nightclub The Troubadour when he saw a trade publication ad seeking “four insane boys” to play rock musicians in a band modeled after the Beatles.

The show featured the comical misadventures of a quartet that tooled around Los Angeles in a tricked-out Pontiac GTO and, when they weren't chasing girls, pursued music stardom.

Each episode rolled out two or three new Monkees songs, six of which became Top 10 Billboard hits during the show's two-year run. Three others, “I'm a Believer,” “Daydream Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville,” reached No. 1.

The group had four No. 1 albums in 1967 alone.

Nesmith, with his twangy Texas accent, became the serious but naive lead guitarist.