Late night laughs

The war on Christmas trees

After arson claimed a Christmas tree outside Fox News' New York studio

“Fox News tried to warn us this was coming. Every time a store clerk says 'happy holidays,' a Christmas tree bursts into flames.” – Stephen Colbert

“And it is not clear how this happened. It could be an accident. It could be arson. It could be Santifa.” – Trevor Noah

“The fire is believed to have started after Fox News' pants caught on fire.

“I've seen trees – this is not one of them. That is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a tree, in the same way Tucker Carlson is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a human.” – Jimmy Kimmel

Hell, no, he won't go

“That's the one cool reason to be president, right? Most of us, if we don't want to do something, we have to come up with some lame excuse, and then everyone else shows up and talks about how he didn't come. But if you are president, you can just be like, 'Diplomatic boycott: No one is allowed to attend Emily's birthday brunch.'

“That's a real shame that the American officials won't be at the Olympics, because you realize Kamala Harris was about to become the first Black woman to ever watch a hockey game.

“If you want to get back at China, you have Marjorie Taylor Greene in the stands.” – Trevor Noah

Omicron and on

“Dr. Fauci says that while it's still too early to know for sure, it looks like omicron spreads more easily than delta but may be less severe, yeah – which means COVID might have watered itself down so it could reach more people – like the Ice Cube of corona variants.” – Trevor Noah

“Dr. Fauci said that the first data on the severity of the omicron variant is 'encouraging.' Yeah, that's what passes for good news in 2021.

“Yep, it's encouraging, which is positive enough to continue with your holiday plans, but vague enough to make you spend the entire time freaking out.” – Jimmy Fallon

Zooming in on Ukraine

“This morning, President Biden had a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned him if Russia were to invade Ukraine, Putin would feel, quote 'economic pain.' I like that Biden is talking like a professional wrestler from the '80s.” – James Corden

“And a video chat is a tough way for both these guys to do diplomacy. I mean, especially because even when he's in person, Biden talks like he's got a bad connection.”– Trevor Noah

“On the bright side, it was the first time Putin could see Biden on camera when Biden actually knew he was on camera.

“Zoom meetings with Putin are interesting. Some people go without pants, Putin just goes without a shirt. Space background, too.” – Jimmy Fallon

Debatable decision

“So, it turns out that Trump tested positive for COVID before a presidential debate with Joe Biden and kept it a secret. Although, in retrospect, I feel like maybe we should've known from that debate that he had something, based on his performance. It was either COVID or rabies.” – Seth Meyers

“That's right – he could have knowingly infected hundreds of people with a deadly virus himself. You know, when you're a star, they let you do it – you can do anything.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“He's like the Johnny Appleseed of COVID.” – Seth Meyers