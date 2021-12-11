900 I&M customers without power in Fort Wayne area

More than 900 Fort Wayne-area Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power today following high winds and severe weather in the two states, the utility has announced.

In a statement, it said crews were responding to damage across I&M's service territory in Indiana and Michigan, in which more than 15,000 customers were without power.

Additional sustained high winds and strong gusts are expected throughout the day, which may cause additional outages and hamper restoration efforts, the statement said. It said it would provide further updates during the day.

I&M recommended: