Saturday, December 11, 2021 12:37 pm
900 I&M customers without power in Fort Wayne area
The Journal Gazette
More than 900 Fort Wayne-area Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power today following high winds and severe weather in the two states, the utility has announced.
In a statement, it said crews were responding to damage across I&M's service territory in Indiana and Michigan, in which more than 15,000 customers were without power.
Additional sustained high winds and strong gusts are expected throughout the day, which may cause additional outages and hamper restoration efforts, the statement said. It said it would provide further updates during the day.
I&M recommended:
- Avoid downed power lines. Report them to I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634 or using our app or website, or call 911 to report them to emergency services.
- Look around carefully. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight.
- Be careful driving, as there may be fallen limbs and debris in the roads. Watch for first responders and utility employees working on and near roads.
- Look up. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment.
- Get additional tips for before, during and after a storm at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety.
