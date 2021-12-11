Review: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

Two of my dearest friends came to visit from Paris this week.

One of them was a marketing manager for Peugeot Citroen in Paris for years, so when he saw the redesigned Ford F-150 Raptor, he clearly knew he wasn't in France anymore. But he was impressed with all of the changes made to Ford's big bad desert runner (and to more rational F-150s) for 2021.

Think of it as a brute that's spent some time in finishing school. Neither Peugeot nor Citroen ever built a clawed beast like this.

I mean, look at its jacked-up ground clearance, wide black grille with FORD in block letters and giant finned air extractor in the hood. Military-grade aluminum panels are protected by ample black plastic around the wheels, across the rear and wedged between the front fenders and doors. The long four-door Crew Cab body promises an expansive cabin and looks especially fetching in orange paint with black decals. Nobody could miss seeing it on hunting grounds -- or your favorite stomping grounds.

Big changes include the F-150's new widescreen infotainment system, flatscreen gauges and B&O audio system. Deeply bolstered sport seats are supportive and comfortable with suede/leather upholstery and heat/ventilation up front. A thick heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and carbon fiber package further dress the cabin.

Power-stow the gear selector, flip open the center work surface, plug into the household outlet, and connect to 4G Wi-Fi to work on the go. Providing wake around this ship are adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, 360-degree camera, lane keep assist and rear cross path detection.

In context of fuel-efficient French compacts, the Raptor's powertrain is comical…but serious. Nestled beneath the snarling hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 bellowing 450 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque, routed to the four-wheel-drive system through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Feel free to configure the Terrain Management System for modes such as Slippery, Sport, Tow/Haul and Baja.

Fuel economy, of course, is horrendous at 15/18 MPG city/highway. The new V-8 option for 2022 is sure to make it even more disgusting. Sounds good to me.

More than deep lungs, a bird of prey needs tools to kill. This one rides with a five-link rear suspension and protects its delicate bits with skid plates. Active shock damping provides a comfortable pavement ride and can transform to knock the clips off of rough trails. Off-road tires cuddling 17-inch wheels are a soft cushion no matter the driving surface.

Especially on city streets, the truck's size is apparent, but it turns sharply and is bolstered by a full array of cameras and lane-keeping tech. It doesn't even fit in U.S. parking spaces well, but it's not difficult to drive.

As you could have guessed, the sticker price is more appropriate for a Lincoln than Peugeot. Raptors start at $64,145, but came to a desert-churning $78,545 as tested. Competitors include the equally angry Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Ram TRX.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.