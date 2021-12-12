Indiana vs. Merrimack

When: Noon today

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington

Records: Indiana (7-2), Merrimack (4-7)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 92.3 FM

Synopsis: Indiana is coming off a 64-59 loss to No. 22 Wisconsin in which the Hoosiers let a 22-point first-half lead get away. The Hoosiers scored only 17 points in the second half and missed 14 of their last 15 shots. All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine points on 4-for-10 shooting and took just two shots in the last six minutes. ... The Hoosiers are 7-0 at Assembly Hall this season and 0-2 in road games. ... Indiana is 7-0 all-time against Merrimack's Northeast Conference. ... Jackson-Davis ended November with monster performances against Marshall (43 points) and Syracuse (31 points, 16 rebounds) but has scored only 23 points on 21 shots in his first two games in December. He still averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 3.1 blocks (seventh in the country). ... The Hoosiers are sixth nationally and leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense at 35.4%. Merrimack shoots just 38.3% from the field as a team, the 20th-worst rate among the country's 358 teams. ... Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart leads the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 49%. ... Merrimack is coming off an 80-55 loss to Gonzaga, its fourth straight defeat. The school from North Andover, Massachusetts, has wins over Lehigh and Hartford and a 48-35 loss to Rutgers in November. ... The Warriors score just 56.8 points per game, fourth-lowest in the country. ... They're led by 6-foot-8 forward Jordan Minor's 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

