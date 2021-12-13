Pets of the week

Tortie Pants is a 10-year-old female black and orange domestic shorthair/mix weighing close to 10 pounds. She is spayed but has her claws and a rather bossy attitude. She prefers to approach people on her own terms. To meet Tortie Pants and decide if you might offer her a forever home, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday.
Crispin is a 4-year-old, neutered foxhound, American/mix. His nickname is “Flash.” He’s a lovable dog that enjoys long walks that allow plenty of time to sniff the neighborhood. He weighs 56 pounds. He is available to foster to adopt while he goes through heartworm treatment. To meet Crispin, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.