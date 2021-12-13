FWCS to invest about $4 million on ventilation systems

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board agreed Monday to spend nearly $4 million on ventilation upgrades at one of its downtown facilities.

The money will come from federal virus relief dollars.

Board member Steve Corona referenced a recent New York Times editorial about the importance of better ventilation systems to combat viral spread as the board considered a construction contract for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at Bill C. Anthis Center.

"So what we're doing here is the right thing to do," Corona said.

"Absolutely," said Anne Duff, board president.

Funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant, the project includes air handler replacements and other ventilation improvements at the Barr Street building.

