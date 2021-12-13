Schoolhouse Lofts gets Plan Commission approval

Schoolhouse Lofts overcame an obstacle Monday when the Fort Wayne Plan Commission approved the development’s plan and rezoning request.

The requests for a three-building office park at 8010 Illinois Road saw opposition from neighbors last week. Dennis Emley, the owner, plans to have two buildings built on the property that resemble the already-existing schoolhouse. The development is on less than an acre of land between two neighborhoods — the Falls at Beaver Creek and Abbey Place

Rachel Tobin-Smith, a plan commission member, shared her disapproval after she read that the commission’s site committee supports it moving forward.

“I understand that this particular piece of property meets the standards,” Tobin-Smith said, “but when you go out there, and you see the schoolhouse... This schoolhouse is very big, and there really is not much property left to build on.”

The required setback from the property line is 25 feet, said Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services. The closest building to the property line meets the requirement, but landscape buffering and parking places can be placed in the setback and could reduce the space by about 12 feet.

The proposed development would have 18 parking spaces, as well as some open space. Tobin-Smith has driven past the property many times, but she didn’t realize how big the schoolhouse was until she visited the property.

“This is a really tight, small, little parcel — given the size of the building,” she said.