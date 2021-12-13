Police seek missing Syracuse man

The Kosciusko County sheriff's department is looking for a 63-year-old Syracuse man missing since Thursday.

Thomas Walter Moore Jr. was last seen in Goshen, when he left work in a 2018 green Kia Soul.

Moore is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 219 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Kosciusko County sheriff's department at 574-267-5667.