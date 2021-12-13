The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, December 13, 2021 2:05 pm

Police seek missing Syracuse man

The Journal Gazette

The Kosciusko County sheriff's department is looking for a 63-year-old Syracuse man missing since Thursday.

Thomas Walter Moore Jr. was last seen in Goshen, when he left work in a 2018 green Kia Soul.

Moore is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 219 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Kosciusko County sheriff's department at 574-267-5667.

 

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  