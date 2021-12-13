Syracuse teen identified as Kosciusko crash victim

A 17-year-old Syracuse girl has been identified as the victim of a Dec. 4 one-vehicle crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

Makensie Marie Thomas was driving on County Road 500 East, north of County Road 650 North, in the early morning hours when the vehicle left the east side of the road and struck a tree in heavy fog, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene about 5:25 a.m. after a passer-by noted a vehicle with significant fire damage, the statement said.

Because of the extent of the damage, it said, DNA was used to identify Makensie as the crash victim.