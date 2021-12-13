South Bend man charged in McClellan Street slaying

A 33-year-old South Bend man has been arrested and charged with murder in a November shooting on McClellan Street in Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne police said today.

Robert Dashon Jones was arrested without incident today by Fort Wayne and South Bend police in South Bend, city police said in a statement.

Jones is charged in the shooting of Tremaine Junior Barnett, who was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5 in a vehicle in the 5300 block of McClellan, the statement said. Barnett died a short time later at a local hospital.