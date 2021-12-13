Mad Ants acquire Stephan Hicks

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have acquired Stephan Hicks, a former Mad Ant who last played for BC Samara of Russian Basketball Super League 1.

Hicks first played for the club during the 2015-16 season and continued in Fort Wayne through the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, the Mad Ants said in a statement. During the 2020-21 season, he played for the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taiwan, leading that team to the P.League+ finals.

"I always said if I had the opportunity to put a team together, I wanted a player like Steph on our team and that he would be one of my first calls. Well, he was one of those first calls, but unfortunately he was already locked in to an overseas opportunity," Mad Ants General Manager Chris Taylor said in the statement.

"Steph and I have built a great rapport over the years and I am excited to be working together this season. Steph means so much to this franchise from his NBA call-up with the Pacers to being a fan favorite within the community, I know he is enthusiastic for that familiar feeling of putting on a Mad Ants uniform and playing in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis once again!"

In the shortened 2019-20 season, Hicks averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 47% from behind the arc for the Mad Ants.

He ranks second all-time in scoring for the Mad Ants and is the all-time leader in rebounding for Fort Wayne with 1,234. Hicks has also played the second-most games of anyone for the Mad Ants and has more wins than anyone else as a Mad Ant.