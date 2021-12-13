Fort Wayne gasoline prices down 6 cents in last week

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.

"With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the statement.

"Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we've seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron -- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.

"With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil's recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year."