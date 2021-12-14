City's 2020 infrastructure investment nears $28 million

The city saw almost $28 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year, city officials announced Tuesday.

The projects across the city include sidewalks, alleys, street lighting, concrete street reconstruction, asphalt resurfacing, chip and seal, trails and bridges.

“I continue to be encouraged by the momentum and investments we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. This year’s construction efforts were outstanding as we made improvements that will have lasting impact,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release. “It’s vital to have a transportation system that is safe and efficient. Our community is a recognized leader in providing essential services that make a positive difference.”

Upgrades were completed along five major traffic corridors, 3.5 miles of sidewalks funded by local income tax and more than 3 miles of new sidewalks through road construction projects, along with sidewalk trip hazard eliminations in 25 neighborhoods, the news release said. Improvements of ramps required by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 were made in eight neighborhoods.

Improvements were also made to nine concrete alleys and four brick alleys. Street lighting was improved in 16 locations, according to the release.

