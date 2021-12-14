Motorcyclist dies in Clinton Street crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon when he collided with a car near Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne police said today.

Police said they were called about 3:20 p.m. to the report of a collision, and discovered the adult male motorcyclist had been thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later, they said. The adult male driver of the car and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling south on North Clinton Street at a high rate of speed when the car pulled out to travel north on Clinton. The motorcycle could not stop in time and collided with the car, police said.

They said Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators were processing evidence and conducting measurements at the scene. Part of Clinton Street was closed during the investigation, police said.

They said investigators were also canvassing for witnesses and cameras in the area that may have seen or recorded the crash. The cause and manner of the motorcyclist's death is to be released by the Allen County coroner's office at a later date.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.