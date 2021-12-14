The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Miami (Ohio) Regionals: 6 area students named to spring Dean's List

Six northwest Ohio students were named to the spring part-time Dean's List at Miami University Regionals, the Oxford, Ohio-based university has announced.

Students enrolled in fewer than 12 graded credit hours and earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester were named to the list, the Oxford, Ohio-based university said in a statement. Miami University Regionals has community-based locations in Hamilton, Middletown and West Chester, Ohio.

Area students on the list were:

  • Bryan: Miranda Merschdorf;
  • Defiance: Steven Brown, Simon Miller, Adam Malone;
  • Montpelier: Colin Rockey;
  • Sherwood: Alex Mallett

 

 

