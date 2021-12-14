Tuesday, December 14, 2021 4:39 pm
Miami (Ohio) Regionals: 6 area students named to spring Dean's List
Six northwest Ohio students were named to the spring part-time Dean's List at Miami University Regionals, the Oxford, Ohio-based university has announced.
Students enrolled in fewer than 12 graded credit hours and earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester were named to the list, the Oxford, Ohio-based university said in a statement. Miami University Regionals has community-based locations in Hamilton, Middletown and West Chester, Ohio.
Area students on the list were:
- Bryan: Miranda Merschdorf;
- Defiance: Steven Brown, Simon Miller, Adam Malone;
- Montpelier: Colin Rockey;
- Sherwood: Alex Mallett
