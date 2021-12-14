COVID-19 hospitalizations near regional high

Parkview Health facilities were caring for 250 of the region's 342 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the health network reported today -- a number that, one Parkview official said, is straining hospitals and their staffs.

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview's chief quality and safety officer, said as rising numbers of new infections sweep across northeast Indiana, the region is experiencing "near-record-high" hospitalizations.

"The record high was last December in District 3, was a little over 400," Boord said, referring to the Indiana Department of Health's region that includes northeast Indiana. "We're right now at about 350. A 15% rise and we could exceed that (record)."

Last week, the region had all of its counties in red except one -- Adams County -- on the state health department's s color-coded map tracking the spread of COVID-19. Red is the most serious level, indicating widespread presence of the virus.

rsalter@jg.net