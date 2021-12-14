Northeast Indiana wins $50 million grant

INDIANAPOLIS -- Northeast Indiana was one of five regions awarded a full $50 million grant by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday.

“What stood out to us was the overall comprehensive approach that the Northeast Indiana region took to this,” said Mark Wasky, senior vice president of community affairs at the agency. “Some regions focused on a subset of opportunity or challenges, but Northeast Indiana really looked at overall quality of place and quality of life in the region.

“They tied distinct projects to clearly articulated strategies and goals.”

Seventeen regions representing all of Indiana's 92 counties sought funding for $1 billion -- twice the budget of the program -- for initiatives to support economic development, quality of life and related projects.

All the regions will receive at least $5 million as part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI.

Northeast Indiana submitted a 308-page proposal covering 130 projects in 11 counties. Completing all included projects would require $129 million in READI funding. The region's three key strategies are workforce growth, entrepreneurship and innovation, and downtown vibrancy.

A new college dormitory, an airport terminal expansion, a full-service grocery, more riverfront development and hundreds of apartments were among the projects included in northeast Indiana's bid for a state READI grant.

The grant application was made on behalf of the entire 11-county region -- Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Wasky said specific projects haven't been identified yet, as the regions will work with IEDC staff in the coming months to identify both near-term projects and others that will be most impactful for the future. The money comes from the most recent federal stimulus package, and requires a state or any recipient to allocate and obligate funding for specific projects by the end of 2024.

