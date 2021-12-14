2 hurt in West Washington Center Road shooting

Police were looking for a man who shot two people in a mobile home on Fort Wayne's north side today.

A man and woman were hospitalized. The woman had life-threatening injuries. The man had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A woman called police shortly after 8:15 a.m. saying her ex-boyfriend was shooting people in the mobile home in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road. Officers found the two victims.

A nearby school was ordered temporarily locked for safety until the shooting scene was contained, said Jeremy Webb, city police public information officer.

Webb said the situation remains fluid as police investigate every lead to find the shooter.

