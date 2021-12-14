Korn to play Coliseum date in March

Korn will be playing at Memorial Coliseum on March 7, 2022, as part of a 19-date arena tour, tour producer Live Nation has announced.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from noon today to 10 p.m. Thursday at www.citientertainment.com.

Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards. It will be accompanied by Chevelle and Code Orange, the announcement said.