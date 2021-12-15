Holcomb: All Hoosier taxpayers to get $125 tax refunds next year

All of the estimated 4.3 million Indiana taxpayers will receive $125 refunds after filing their 2021 taxes, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said today.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Holcomb said in a statement. “We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”

An estimated $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers after taxpayers file their 2021 state taxes, the statement said.

It said the typical taxpayer liability is approximately $1,000, and the refund represents a one-time 12% to 13% tax cut..

The Department of Revenue expects to complete refunds for taxpayers filing by the April 18, 2022, filing deadline by May 1, 2022.