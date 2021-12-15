Guilty plea in meth case leads to 15-year sentence

A Mishawaka man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday sentenced Stephen Jacob Lee Johnson, 49, to 180 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, officers in LaGrange attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle driven by Johnson Oct. 5, 2019. He led the officers on a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph before crashing his motorcycle over an embankment.

Officers found a one-pound package of methamphetamine in Johnson’s coat pocket. At the time of this incident, Johnson had a prior conviction for robbery, a serious violent felony, officials said.