Victim of Clinton Street crash identified

A 44-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle-car crash on North Clinton Street, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

It said Joshua Logan Sunday was driving a motorcycle south in the 5500 block of North Clinton Street at an unsafe speed when a car exited a private drive to turn left in front of him, resulting in a collision.

Sunday was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after arrival, the coroner's office said.

It said he died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motorcycle vs. motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 44th traffic fatality in Allen County during 2021.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.