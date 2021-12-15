Drug, gun offenses net 17-year prison sentence

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison after admitting gun and drug offenses.

Antonio Armour, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday sentenced Armour to 211 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a federal search warrant June 15, 2021, at Armour’s Fort Wayne residence, from which he had sold narcotics on multiple occasions. During the search, officers found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and more than 300 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl.

Officers found several loaded guns in the residence, including multiple 9 mm handguns, an AK-style pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Officers found other items consistent with drug-dealing activity, including plastic bags, multiple digital scales, a cutting agent, several cell phones and $75,000 in U.S. currency.