Wind advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said.

It said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects; outdoor objects should be secured. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the weather service said.

Drivers should use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, it said.