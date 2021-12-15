Silver Alert declared for missing Orland woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 79-year-old Orland woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Sandra Foltz is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, state police said in the alert. She was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Orland.

Anyone with information about Foltz is asked to contact the Steuben County sheriff's department at 260-665-3131 or dial 911.