Hicksville man charged with abduction

A Hicksville, Ohio, man has been charged with abduction, the Hicksville Police Department said.

Douglas T. Blade, 49, was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and is to appear in Defiance Municipal Court today, police said in a statement.

It said an adult woman reported to Antwerp police Tuesday that Blade abducted her from the Marathon station on West High Street in Hicksville.

Officers from Hicksville police and the Defiance County sheriff's office tried to contact Blade at his home, but initially could not get him to respond, the statement said. Nearly three hours later, it said, officers were able to get Blade to exit the home without incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.