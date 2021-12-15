Man sought in mobile home shooting

Fort Wayne police are looking for a person of interest in a Tuesday shooting that left a man and woman hospitalized.

Officers this morning said Fatir Mumin Muhammad, 53, is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police want to question him about a mobile home shooting at 2737 W. Washington Center Road.

The woman who was shot had life-threatening injuries. The man had non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

A woman called police shortly after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday saying her ex-boyfriend was shooting people in the mobile home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.